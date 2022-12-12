iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,579. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $95.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $2,910,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.