iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 340.7% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 340.7% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

