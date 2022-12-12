iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS QUAL traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $116.98. 741,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44.

