iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 11.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $246.66. 10,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,538. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average of $240.80.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

