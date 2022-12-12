iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

