iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVE opened at $147.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

