Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.16.
About Isuzu Motors
