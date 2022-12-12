Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

