James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

NYSE JHX opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

