Jason Marc Adler Purchases 162,400 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 162,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 694,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jason Marc Adler purchased 37,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $112,110.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jason Marc Adler purchased 22,700 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $68,781.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $238,140.00.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,498. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

