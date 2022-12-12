Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.20-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,902 shares of company stock worth $7,566,054. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

