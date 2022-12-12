Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,978,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $846,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
