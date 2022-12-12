JBF Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. IAC makes up 0.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

