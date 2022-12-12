JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stake in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ALJ Regional

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.