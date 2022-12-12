JBF Capital Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

JBF Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 107,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

