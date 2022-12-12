JBF Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.