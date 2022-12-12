JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

JKS stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $22,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

