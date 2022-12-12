JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 14,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,173,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -214.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

