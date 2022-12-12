John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE HPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $21.24.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
