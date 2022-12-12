John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 150,601 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.