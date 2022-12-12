Jonathan Gilbert Maurer Buys 2,500 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00.

Shares of OPAL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 147,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,720. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPAL. Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

