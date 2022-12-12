Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $161.01 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

