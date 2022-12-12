Joystick 24-Hour Volume Reaches $153,031.57 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $111.27 million and $153,031.57 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012276 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00238925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56411258 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $162,347.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.