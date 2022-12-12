Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $109.78 million and approximately $166,646.06 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56411258 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $162,347.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

