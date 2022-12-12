Joystick Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003267 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $112.19 million and $185,072.97 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56411258 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $162,347.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

