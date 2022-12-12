JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.05) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.11) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.39 ($2.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.22 and its 200 day moving average is €2.86. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.73 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of €5.74 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.