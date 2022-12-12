JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CRH (NYSE:CRH) Target Price to €48.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.