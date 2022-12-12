JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target to GBX 18

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 17 ($0.21) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Hammerson stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Hammerson

