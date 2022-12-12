JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price to CHF 205

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.00.

SHLAF stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93. Schindler has a 52 week low of $150.96 and a 52 week high of $274.09.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

