Kaspa Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $105.53 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,086,364,741 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,073,679,304 with 15,073,679,304.252771 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00688652 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,840,275.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

