KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $50.87 on Thursday. KBR has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

