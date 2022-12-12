Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Outperform

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

