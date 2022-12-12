Keep Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $933,019.02 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $75.84 million and approximately $933,019.02 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $892.50 or 0.05244326 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00507299 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.34 or 0.30057722 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.