Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.0894 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $76.93 million and $1.37 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
