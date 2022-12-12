Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

