KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,958. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day moving average of $342.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

