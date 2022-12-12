Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Komatsu Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

