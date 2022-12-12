KonPay Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $734,409.97 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $914.59 or 0.05361231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00507696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.65 or 0.30081210 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

