Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 16356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 260,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 247,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 800.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 172,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

