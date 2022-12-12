Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $15.11

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $14.41. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 17,652 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $850.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.