Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Lantronix Stock Down 1.7 %
LTRX stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 25.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
