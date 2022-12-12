Larry S. Aichler Sells 15,000 Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) CFO Larry S. Aichler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.14.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.