Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$33.49. 151,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,891. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.12.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

