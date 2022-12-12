Lee M. Neumann Sells 4,527 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 395,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Agiliti by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agiliti by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $18,815,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 22.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

