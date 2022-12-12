Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 144,756 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $778,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

