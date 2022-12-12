Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 162,083 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.20% of Prologis worth $1,046,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Prologis by 183.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $116.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

