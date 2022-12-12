Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 431,812 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,120,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

