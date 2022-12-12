Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,279,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $547.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

