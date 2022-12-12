Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.76% of BlackRock worth $699,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $706.95 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $658.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.08.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

