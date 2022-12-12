Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.80% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,313,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

