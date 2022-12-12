Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,167,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.