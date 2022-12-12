Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.77% of Intel worth $1,178,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

